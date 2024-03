Why SAIC Stock Is Down Today

Defense tech specialist Science Applications International (NASDAQ: SAIC) missed quarterly expectations due to expenses tied to its CEO transition. Investors are taking a harsh view, sending SAIC shares down 10% as of 10:30 ET on Monday.SAIC provides IT, tech, and engineering services to a range of government and defense customers. The company earned $1.43 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter, ending Feb. 2, which fell short of Wall Street's $1.47 consensus. Revenue came in at $1.74 billion, beating the $1.64 billion estimate, but higher costs associated with an acceleration of stock-based compensation and reorganization expenses weighed on the bottom line.Adjusted margin based on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 7.3% in the quarter, below the 8.4% estimate and last quarter's 9.4% margin. The company's new business booked in the quarter came in at 0.81 times sales, which was slightly below what analysts had hoped for.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel