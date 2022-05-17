|
17.05.2022 23:51:17
Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today
Many stocks rose by healthy percentages on Tuesday. Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), however, was not one of them. Investors were cool on the stock following an analyst's price target cut, and it closed the day marginally lower against the 2% rise of the S&P 500 index.The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS, in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. He now feels that Salesforce stock is fairly priced at $185 per share, well down from his previous target of $225.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!