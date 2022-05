Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many stocks rose by healthy percentages on Tuesday. Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM), however, was not one of them. Investors were cool on the stock following an analyst's price target cut, and it closed the day marginally lower against the 2% rise of the S&P 500 index.The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS, in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. He now feels that Salesforce stock is fairly priced at $185 per share, well down from his previous target of $225.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading