Why Salesforce.com Stock Slipped on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the years, there has been plenty of bullish momentum supporting the share price rise of Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM). This hasn't been the case lately, and on Friday a price target cut from a prominent investment bank pushed the customer relationship management (CRM) giant's stock down by nearly 2%. The price target cutter was Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick, who now feels Salesforce.com stock is worth $300 per share. That's down quite some distance from his previous $360. Nevertheless, Zelnick is maintaining his buy recommendation on the specialty tech stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading