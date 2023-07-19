|
19.07.2023 20:36:31
Why Salesforce Rallied Today
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) rose by as much as 4.7% on Wednesday before settling back to a 2.7% gain as of 2:24 p.m. ET.Salesforce had already enjoyed a nice recovery in 2023, and the stock is now up more than 76% on the year. But the leading customer relationship management (CRM) software-as-a-service player added to its rally after unveiling pricing for its new generative AI tools.As we saw with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Tuesday, tech companies putting the price tags on their new AI products seems to be a ticket to stock price gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
