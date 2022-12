Why Salesforce Smacked Down the Dow Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has done well over the past several weeks, as investors have grown more comfortable with the prospects for long-term growth even as inflation has remained obstinately high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has performed the best of the major stock market indexes, and Wednesday's big Fed-spurred jump brought the Dow to within 7% of its all-time high in a colossal bounce from its bear market declines earlier in the year.Yet the Dow isn't moving higher on Thursday, and it largely has Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) to blame. A steep drop in the share price of the customer relationship management software pioneer is weighing on the price-weighted value of the Dow, and it's just the latest example of the challenges that have faced software companies that rely on subscription-based revenue for a large portion of their overall sales.As of early Thursday afternoon, shares of Salesforce were down almost 10%. The roughly $15 drop in the CRM software provider's stock price represented more than 100 points of downward pressure on the Dow, making it responsible for the majority of the average's 170-point drop as of 1 p.m. ET.Continue reading