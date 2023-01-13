|
13.01.2023 00:32:54
Why Salesforce Stock Crushed the Market on Thursday
A set of product improvements was the catalyst for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) stock's rise on Thursday. The share price of the customer relationship management (CRM) software mainstay advanced by over 3%, which was well higher than the barely over 0.3% improvement of the S&P 500 index on the day.That morning, Salesforce unveiled a slate of "innovations" to bolster its product lineup. These will enhance the company's Salesforce for Retail Media offering, as well as its Commerce Cloud, Loyalty Management and Genie Customer Cloud products. These upgrades are tweaks to the respective goods. One for Retail Media, to cite an example, more closely integrates automation and workflows to tighten relationships with advertisers and make enterprises more efficient. A Commerce Cloud improvement, meanwhile, allows users to garner a single view of both online and physical transactions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
