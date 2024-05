Why Salesforce Stock Dropped 11% in April

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) fell 10.7% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Unfavorable market conditions combined with unwelcome acquisition news to drive the stock lower in April.Salesforce investors didn't have any transformative financial data to process last month. It's between quarterly earnings publications, and there weren't any meaningful interim reports during the period.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel