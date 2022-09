Why Salesforce Stock Fell 15% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), a cloud-computing veteran, were pulling back last month after the company cut its guidance in its second-quarter earnings report. Broader macroeconomic pressure also seemed to weigh on the stock in the second half of the month, and shares finished down 15% according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As you can see from the chart below, Salesforce mostly tracked with the S&P 500 through the first half of the month but diverged on the earnings-driven sell-off on Aug. 25.Continue reading