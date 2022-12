Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling today after two analysts lowered their price target for the company's stock. Additionally, Slack's CEO said today that he's leaving the company. Slack was purchased by Salesforce last year. As a result, Salesforce's share price was down by 7.4% as of 2:45 p.m. ET. Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow lowered his price target for Salesforce stock to $225 down from $250 today and kept an outperform rating on the stock.