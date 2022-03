Why Salesforce Stock Fell Nearly 2% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were down 1.4% today as of market close, well below the 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and the 0.4% gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (of which Salesforce is a part). The whole week wasn't great for the cloud-based enterprise software leader (shares fell 3.5% the last five trading days), and its peer Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is a likely scapegoat. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading