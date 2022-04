Why Salesforce Stock Is Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the cloud-based customer relationship-management company, were sliding this morning as investors grow increasingly pessimistic about high-growth technology stocks. The tech stock was down by 3.1% as of 12:13 p.m. ET. While there wasn't any company-specific news that caused Salesforce's stock to fall today, some technology investors are exiting their positions in the sector as fears of rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and economic uncertainty fuel a sell-off. As a result, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down by 2.9% by mid-afternoon. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading