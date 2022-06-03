|
Why Salesforce Stock Jumped 14% This Week
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) shareholders beat the market this week as the stock gained 14% through Thursday trading compared to a 0.5% increase in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The boost erased some of the software giant's recent losses, but shares remain lower by about 25% so far in 2022.The rally was powered by a positive earnings update, which convinced many investors that Salesforce is on a bullish growth path.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
