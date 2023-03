Why Salesforce Stock Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) popped on Thursday after the cloud software leader announced a sharp increase in operating profits and issued an upbeat forecast for the coming year. As of 3:12 p.m. ET, Salesforce 's stock price was up more than 11%.Salesforce's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $8.4 billion in its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 31. That bested Wall Street's estimates, which called for revenue of $8 billion. Investors were even more pleased by Salesforce's sharpened focus on profitability. The tech titan's adjusted operating margin improved by a whopping 14.2 percentage points, to 29.2%.Continue reading