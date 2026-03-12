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13.03.2026 00:02:10

Why Salesforce Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

After market close Wednesday, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) priced a bond offering that will provide the monies for a massive share repurchase program. Since investors like such programs, particularly when they're huge, they snapped up the customer relationship management (CRM) company's stock the following day. It closed Thursday up nearly 3% in price.Salesforce divulged that the $25 billion in senior notes it is floating will comprise eight tranches. The coupons range from 4.5% to 6.7%, with the earliest note maturing on March 15, 2028, and the latest on March 15, 2066. The interest on all notes is to be paid semi-annually. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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