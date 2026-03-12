The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
13.03.2026 00:02:10
Why Salesforce Stock Topped the Market on Thursday
After market close Wednesday, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) priced a bond offering that will provide the monies for a massive share repurchase program. Since investors like such programs, particularly when they're huge, they snapped up the customer relationship management (CRM) company's stock the following day. It closed Thursday up nearly 3% in price.Salesforce divulged that the $25 billion in senior notes it is floating will comprise eight tranches. The coupons range from 4.5% to 6.7%, with the earliest note maturing on March 15, 2028, and the latest on March 15, 2066. The interest on all notes is to be paid semi-annually. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salesforce
|
20:03
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Donnerstagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Salesforce-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Salesforce von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)