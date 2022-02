Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce .com (NYSE: CRM) were down 3.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. EST. There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again.Image source: Getty Images.The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true. Continue reading