|
17.02.2022 19:10:08
Why Salesforce Stock Was Down 3.6% Today
Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 3.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. EST. There was no specific financial news from the company to cause this drop, but ongoing market volatility has growth stocks in retreat once again.Image source: Getty Images.The latest worry weighing on investors is geopolitical in nature, specifically the on-again off-again conflict brewing on the border between Russia and Ukraine. Today, it seems reports from a couple days ago that Russia was pulling troops off the border may not be true. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!