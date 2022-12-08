|
08.12.2022 18:50:16
Why Salesforce Stock Was Down Earlier This Morning
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were trading down about 2.5% at the market open on Thursday following a downgrade by Baird analyst Rob Oliver.The analyst cited recent executive departures and a tough economic environment that could pressure sales in the near term. With companies focusing more on doing more with less to save money, Salesforce has felt the impact on its business. Revenue growth has decelerated from over 25% at the end of last year to less than 15% on a reported basis in the most recent quarter. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!