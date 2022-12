Why Salesforce Stock Was Down Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were trading down 10% as of 12:14 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered financial results that fell short of analysts' expectations.The company reported double-digit growth in revenue, but next quarter's revenue guidance of $7.98 billion fell short of analysts' estimates calling for $8.02 billion. The lower outlook raised questions about Salesforce's competitive position.Still, the company continues to win new customers and improve margins, which makes the stock a compelling value after falling 43% in 2022. Continue reading