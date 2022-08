Why Salesforce Stock Was Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were down 6.4% as of 11:38 a.m. ET on Thursday after posting earnings results for the second quarter. Year to date, the stock is down 33%. The No. 1 customer relationship management platform reported revenue growth consistent with historical trends. But guidance came in softer than investors expected, which might have weighed on the stock's performance today.The second-quarter numbers were solid. Revenue grew 26% year over year on a constant-currency basis. This is consistent with the level of growth Salesforce has reported over the last decade, but investors saw some warning signs of a slowdown in on the horizon.