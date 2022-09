Why Salesforce Trounced the Market on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

These days, there's a host of video streaming services, some of which are well known to both the general and the business public. It's safe to say that Salesforce 's (NYSE: CRM) Salesforce+ isn't one of them.Yet the specialty streamer has teamed up with one of the biggest names in broadcasting, and on the strength of that, investors pushed Salesforce stock more than 2% higher Thursday. That eclipsed the 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.Salesforce is partnering with no less an entity than monster broadcaster Comcast's NBCUniversal TV unit. Thursday morning, the two formally introduced The Shift. In Salesforce's words, this is "a new branded video series showing how seven high-growth organizations took on digital transformation during heavy market headwinds -- and made it through."Continue reading