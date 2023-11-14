|
14.11.2023 22:13:51
Why Sally Beauty Holdings Stock Soared Today
Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE: SBH) jumped as much as 19.2% early Tuesday, then settled to trade up around 8.5% as of 3:45 p.m. ET after the beauty products retailer's latest quarterly results technically arrived below expectations. Investors appear to be celebrating the company's otherwise resilient performance amid a difficult macroeconomic environment as inflation continues to fall.For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, ended Sept. 30, Sally Beauty's net sales declined 4.3% year over year, to $921 million, including a comparable sales decline of 1.6%. That translated to non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of $45.7 million, or $0.42 per share. Analysts, on average, were modeling adjusted earnings of $0.46 per share on revenue of $930 million.Nonetheless, Sally Beauty CEO Denise Paulonis noted the company's full fiscal-year results were in line with expectations laid out in the beginning of the year -- including a consolidated comparable sales increase of 1.4%. Sally beauty also generated operating cash flow of $116.5 million during the quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sally Beauty Holdings IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.23
|Ausblick: Sally Beauty zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: Sally Beauty zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.23
|Sally Beauty Holdings's Return On Capital Employed Insights (Benzinga)
|
05.05.23
|: Sally Beauty stock price target cut to $14 from $19 at TD Cowen (MarketWatch)
|
04.05.23
|Sally Beauty Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Sally Beauty stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)