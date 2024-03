Why Samsara Stock Rocketed 14% Higher Today

Now this is the way to end a trading week. Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing company Samsara (NYSE: IOT) saw its share price balloon by 14% on Friday, following the release of its latest set of quarterly and full-year results. The stock's performance was miles better than that of the S&P 500 index, which slumped on the day by nearly 0.7%.Samsara took in more than $276 million in revenue during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which was a very robust 48% higher year over year. The bottom-line improvement was even more impressive, as under non-GAAP (adjusted) standards the IoT specialist flipped to a profit of over $23 million ($0.04 per share) against the year-ago loss of almost $8.3 million. On average, analysts tracking Samsara stock were anticipating the company would book a bit more than $258 million for revenue and post adjusted net income of $0.03 per share. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel