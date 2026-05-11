Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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11.05.2026 22:16:00

Why Sandisk (Not Micron) Could Be the Biggest Winner Of the AI Memory Era

The artificial intelligence (AI) memory boom has been kind to both Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ: SNDK) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Sandisk shares are up about 560% year to date, while Micron has risen more than 180%. Further, both companies recently posted quarterly results showing record revenue and significant margin expansion.But the two sit in different corners of the memory market. Micron sells the high-bandwidth memory (HBM) that pairs with Nvidia's most expensive AI chips, along with conventional memory (DRAM) and storage chips (NAND). Sandisk, only recently separated from Western Digital, focuses entirely on NAND flash -- the storage that holds the data feeding those AI models.So, which is the better buy? Even with similar tailwinds for both companies, the gap between the two could be wider than it appears.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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