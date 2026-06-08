Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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08.06.2026 02:33:32
Why Sandisk Stock Skyrocketed 54.6% Last Month But Is Sinking in June
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock surged higher in May's trading. The memory technologies company's share price gained 54.6% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 5.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 8.4%.On April 30, Sandisk published results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- a period that ended April 2. The strong results gave the go ahead for strong bullish momentum in a month that saw very bullish trading for artificial intelligence (AI) chip stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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