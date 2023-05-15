|
15.05.2023 16:59:17
Why Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) were skyrocketing 24.9% higher as of 10:37 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced Friday evening that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted in support of accelerated approval of SRP-9001 in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).Sarepta said that the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 8-6 in favor of approving SRP-9001. DMD is caused by genetic mutations that prevent the production of the dystrophin protein. SRP-9001 is a gene therapy that's designed to correct this underlying genetic issue and help produce dystrophin in the muscle tissue.An 8-6 vote might seem really close. However, the bottom line is that Sarepta got the positive advisory committee recommendation that it needed.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!