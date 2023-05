Why Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) were skyrocketing 24.9% higher as of 10:37 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the company announced Friday evening that a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee voted in support of accelerated approval of SRP-9001 in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).Sarepta said that the FDA's Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee voted 8-6 in favor of approving SRP-9001. DMD is caused by genetic mutations that prevent the production of the dystrophin protein. SRP-9001 is a gene therapy that's designed to correct this underlying genetic issue and help produce dystrophin in the muscle tissue.An 8-6 vote might seem really close. However, the bottom line is that Sarepta got the positive advisory committee recommendation that it needed.Continue reading