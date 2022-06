Why Scholar Rock Stock Flew High Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) had jumped by more than 25.8% as of 2:32 p.m. ET on Monday after it disclosed in a financial filing that one of its directors, a venture capital investor named Amir Nashat, had purchased upward of $5.87 million worth of the company's shares on June 22. Nashat also purchased 299,498 of its warrants, which can be exercised at a price of $7.35 through the end of 2025.The investor is a high-ranking executive at the venture capital group Polaris Partners, which invests in biotechnology businesses like Scholar Rock.Plus, the shares and warrants are both held by the venture capital firm rather than by Nashat directly, though he does independently own a small number of shares. This means that there is a very good chance the biotech industry experts at Polaris Partners believe that Scholar Rock, which is one of their portfolio companies, is going to do something that makes its share price go way up.Continue reading