|
17.12.2022 00:37:54
Why Scholastic Stock Shot Nearly 6% Higher Today
Who says American education is on the decline? That surely isn't the feeling Scholastic (NASDAQ: SCHL) investors had on Friday; they bid their stock up by almost 6% on the day, on the back of the children's and scholarly publisher's latest set of quarterly results. For its second quarter of fiscal 2023, Scholastic booked just under $588 million in revenue, a figure that was 12% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income also headed north, rising at a 10% pace to hit slightly over $75 million, or $2.12 per share. Despite its education-tinged name, Scholastic actually brings in the bulk of its revenue from the publishing and distribution of children's books. Happily for the company this end of its operations did very well, with revenue rising nearly $66 million to land at more than $418 million for the quarter. In addition to good old-fashioned customer demand, distribution efficiencies and pricing initiatives contributed to the category's success. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scholastic Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
00:37
|Why Scholastic Stock Shot Nearly 6% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
20.07.22
|Scholastic to raise quarterly dividend by 33% to 20 cents a share (MarketWatch)
|
17.12.21
|Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
20.07.21
|Ausblick: Scholastic öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.12.20
|Ausblick: Scholastic mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.09.20
|Ausblick: Scholastic öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)