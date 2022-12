Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Jumped 22% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) were climbing last month. The beaten-down lawn-care company got a spark after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were rather weak but enough to encourage some investors to see a buying opportunity.The cooler-than-expected inflation report for October also gave the stock a boost. According to to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month up 22%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock surged through the first half of the month before giving up some of those gains in the back half of November.Continue reading