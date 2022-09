Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Lost 25% in August

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) were slumping last month as a pair of guidance cuts showed that the lawn care company is struggling in the current market environment.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro finished the month down 25%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell early in the month on the earnings report, and then slid through the second half of the month on broader negativity around rising interest rates.Continue reading