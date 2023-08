Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Shriveling Today

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) were taking a dive today after the maker of lawn care products posted disappointing results in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report and slashed its guidance for the year, showing that its turnaround strategy still isn't delivering the desired impact.As of 11:12 a.m. ET, the stock was down 20.2% on the news.Scotts Miracle-Gro said revenue fell 6% to $1.12 billion, missing analysts' consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel