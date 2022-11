Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Up 8% on Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) investors beat the market on Thursday. Shares rose 8% by 12:45 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.5% decline in the S&P 500. That boost wasn't enough to put shareholders back near positive territory for the year, however -- the lawn care and cannabis farming supply specialist is still down nearly 70% in 2022.The rally came as Wall Street continued to digest this week's earnings report and management's updated restructuring plans.Scotts Miracle-Gro said on Wednesday that sales slumped 33% in the three-month period that ended in late September, reflecting major demand weakness in both of its key business segments. The consumer division declined 18%, and the Hawthorne segment, home to its cannabis farming supply products, dove 49%.