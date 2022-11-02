|
02.11.2022 20:15:34
Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Volatile Today
Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) were volatile today. The lawn care products maker fell this morning after it released fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but investors seemed to give the stock a second look later in the day as the stock swung higher through the afternoon before giving back most of those gains. Scotts Miracle-Gro stock was down as much as 5% this morning, but by 2:33 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.9% before falling again as investors interpreted the latest Federal Reserve rate decision. It was another ugly quarter for Scotts, as the company is seeing demand normalize after a spike during the pandemic.Continue reading
