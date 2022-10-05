Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Was Withering Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As of mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock was doing the opposite of growing. On news of a payout for one of the agricultural and cannabis cultivation retailer's departed executives, investors were trading the shares down by over 4%. After market hours Tuesday, Scotts Miracle-Gro detailed in a regulatory filing the pay package it's doling out to former CFO Cory Miller. On Sept. 1, the company announced that Miller had exited the company, effective the previous Monday, Aug. 29.Scotts Miracle-Gro and Miller subsequently signed a separation agreement under which the company will give him severance pay equal to two years' base salary, a $24,000 lump sum payout, a benefits offset payment, and in lieu of an annual bonus, a compensatory payment that will be dispensed in two installments. The company did not provide further details of the two latter disbursements. Continue reading