|
10.11.2022 22:21:00
Why Sea Limited, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Rocketed Higher Thursday
If there's one issue that has characterized 2022, it's no doubt runaway inflation. Many had hoped that the latest government data would show inflationary pressures starting to ease. When the report dropped Thursday morning, it was exactly what investors had hoped for, sparking a broad market rally.With that as a backdrop, shares of e-commerce stocks surged. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) popped 10.9%, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) soared 15%, and Wayfair (NYSE: W) rocketed 28.1% higher as of 3:38 p.m. ET.Despite my thorough review of all the usual sources -- regulatory filings, earnings, company websites, etc. -- there was no company-specific news to support the runaway stocks. This suggests that the rally was driven by the positive read on inflation that suggested that the Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates might be bearing fruit.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!