Why Sea Limited Popped 11.9% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) went up as much as 11.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The international gaming, e-commerce, and payments company is bringing world-famous musical artist Justin Beiber to its hit game, Free Fire.In addition, there was a report that its e-commerce platform Shoppee opened five new distribution centers in Brazil. As of this writing, shares of Sea Limited are up 10.8% this week.Sea Limited didn't have any huge announcements this week, but there were some solid green shoots for its different operating segments. First, Justin Bieber announced he'll be performing a concert and debuting a new song on Free Fire, Sea's hit video game.Continue reading