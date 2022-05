Why Sea Limited Stock Blasted Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) charged sharply higher Tuesday, gaining as much as 17.2%. As of 10:52 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 10.6%.The catalyst that sent the e-commerce and digital entertainment specialist higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was much better than expected.For the first quarter, Sea Limited generated revenue of $92 billion, up an impressive 64% year over year. The company's bottom line deteriorated, however, with a net loss of $580 million, worsening from a loss of $422 million. This resulted in a loss per share of $0.80. Continue reading