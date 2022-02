Why Sea Limited Stock Bounced Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were rebounding today after the company's stock fell off a cliff yesterday. Some investors may consider yesterday's massive sell-off a good buying opportunity today. The tech stock was up by 8% as of 10:58 a.m. ET. Some investors sold their Sea Limited positions yesterday after news reports said that India was banning a list of apps, including Sea Limited's most popular video game, Free Fire.Continue reading