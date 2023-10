Why Sea Limited Stock Crushed the Market Last Month With a 17% Gain

For most of September, shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) drifted lower along with the S&P 500. That was until the final week of the month, when it suddenly jumped, finishing 16.8% higher in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That crushed the negative 5% return for the S&P 500.Investors were celebrating a new challenge for social media company TikTok, a key competitor to Sea 's e-commerce business Shopee. Indonesia has reportedly banned e-commerce transactions for social media apps and given them one week to comply, as reported by Reuters. That deadline is this week.TikTok and other social media companies must either separate e-commerce efforts into stand-alone apps or risk having their platforms shut down. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel