Why Sea Limited Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were down 21.5% as of 2:20 p.m. ET after the Singapore-based e-commerce and game-development company announced a surprise quarterly net loss.Sea's third-quarter revenue grew 4.9% year over year to $3.31 billion, translating to a net loss of $144 million, or $0.26 per share, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Analysts, on average, were modeling net income of $0.03 per share on lower revenue of $3.11 billion.Within Sea 's top line, e-commerce and other services revenue grew 22.3% year over year to $2.417 billion, including a 31.7% increase in core marketplace revenue to $1.3 billion. Digital entertainment segment revenue fell by more than a third, to $592.2 million.