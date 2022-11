Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. The tech stock was down by 5.5% as of 1:53 p.m. ET. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. Continue reading