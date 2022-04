Why Sea Limited Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, jumped today as shares of some Chinese tech stocks spiked. Sea Limited is based in Singapore, but the Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings owns an 18.7% stake in the company. Sea's share price was up by 9.6% as of 2:06 p.m. ET. Investors were pushing up Sea's stock today likely on the news that the Chinese government is open to working with U.S. regulators to keep Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. Continue reading