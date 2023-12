Why Sea Limited Stock Just Slid 7%

New competition from TikTok in Indonesia sparked a downgrade for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock on Monday, sending shares of the Singaporean e-commerce giant spiraling 7% lower through 10 a.m. ET. As Reuters reported this morning, TikTok is trying to reenter the Indonesian e-commerce market by taking over local tech company GoTo's e-commerce business, Tokopedia. Shares of Sea Limited, which receives 67% of its annual revenue from Southeast Asia in general (and does 35% of its gross merchandise volume in Indonesia in particular), are suffering in response to this news. TikTok was forced to close its own TikTok Shop e-commerce business in Indonesia in September after the nation passed a law banning online shopping via social media platforms, but TikTok couldn't stay away. This morning the company announced it will buy 75% of GoTo's Tokopedia for $840 million, and then invest hundreds of millions of dollars more building out the e-commerce business -- growing its total investment to $1.5 billion.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel