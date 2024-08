Why Sea Limited Stock Rallied Over 11% Today

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were rallying on Tuesday, up 11.5% as of 2:35 p.m. ET.The Southeast Asian e-commerce, fintech, and gaming company reported earnings today that were somewhat mixed relative to analyst estimates, but it showed continued improvement across all three of its segments.Sea Limited was one of the darlings of the pandemic era, reaching a high of $372 per share in late 2021. So, with its share price in the mid-$60s heading into earnings, the stock was perhaps primed for a bounce. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool