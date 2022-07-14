|
14.07.2022 23:51:44
Why Sea Limited Stock Slid 12.6% This Week
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) sank 12.6% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The southeast Asian technology giant, which has exposure to the mobile gaming, e-commerce, and financial technology industries, saw investors sell off its stock after the U.S. reported high inflation for the month of June and a poor mobile games report released by Sensor Tower. As of this writing, shares of Sea Limited are down 70% year to date (YTD). Inflation in the United States came in hotter than expected in June, at a 9.1% year-over-year growth rate. With inflation running so rampant, it is likely the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates more aggressively. When this happens, stocks generally go down because investors can get higher yields from safer financial instruments like treasury bonds. Market participants generally seem to be banking on this happening right now, which likely caused them to sell off their shares of Sea Limited.What's more, Sensor Tower released a report on the mobile gaming industry for the first half of 2022. Through its Garena division and its Free Fire game, Sea Limited has a lot of exposure to this market. In the first half of 2022, Sensor Tower estimates that spending on mobile gaming declined 6.6% year over year to $41.2 billion.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sea Ltd (A) (spons. ADRs)
|67,70
|-6,10%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.