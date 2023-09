Why Sea Limited Stock Soared 20% This Week

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are up 20% this week as of Thursday's close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, following news that China-based competitor TikTok Shop will face a regulatory ban on e-commerce transactions in Indonesia.Earlier this month, Sea Limited told investors it was preparing to lay off 3% of employees at its Shopee e-commerce business in Indonesia -- which stands tall as Southeast Asia's largest economy --- to curb cash burn. For perspective, Sea Limited generated roughly two-thirds of its total revenue last quarter from e-commerce transactions.But on Monday, Sea Limited Stock rallied more than 12% amid reports that government officials in Indonesia were considering new regulations to restrict social media platforms from integrating e-commerce capabilities. The move would undoubtedly hamper up-and-coming e-commerce competitors like TikTok Shop.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel