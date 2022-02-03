|
03.02.2022 20:24:00
Why Sea Limited Stock Tanked Nearly 33% in January
It was tough going for Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shareholders last month. The stock fell another 32.8% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was a continuation of the sharp sell-off across growth stocks that started at the end of November. Over the course of the last few months, Sea has now lost some 60% of its value. Image source: Getty Images.By now, you might have heard that the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will be raising its benchmark short-term interest rate, most likely starting in March. Higher rates decrease the present value of stocks, and high-growth, richly valued companies like Sea are among the most sensitive to interest rate changes. Though Sea isn't a U.S. company (it operates primarily in Southeast Asia), its stock is listed in the states. Thus, there's been a sharp sell-off of late as investors flee higher-risk, premium-valued names in favor of higher quality stocks. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!