|
07.11.2022 18:30:20
Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade.As of 11:24 a.m. ET, the stock was up 9%.In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. He believes that concerns about its ability to monetize its business are already priced into the stock and that its losses will peak in the third-quarter earnings report, which comes out next Tuesday. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!