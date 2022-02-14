|
14.02.2022 17:04:00
Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the stock was down 18.8%.The catalyst that sent the tech giant careening lower was a report that the world's second most populous country has banned the company's most successful mobile game.Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!