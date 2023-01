Why Seagate Stock Was Soaring This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

On the back of an improvement in tech stocks generally and better-than-expected quarterly results, Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) was recording double-digit increases in share price this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the veteran storage company's share price was up by more than 16% week to date as of Friday before market open.The previous day, Seagate unveiled the figures for its second quarter of fiscal 2023. These showed that the company earned revenue of $1.89 billion, which was well down from the $3.12 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Yet the tally beat the $1.83 average analyst estimate. As for the bottom line, Seagate's non-GAAP (adjusted) net income shrank even more dramatically, to $34 million ($0.16) from the year-ago profit of $543 million. Again, though, this represented a beat, and a convincing one at that -- prognosticators tracking the stock were collectively modeling $0.10 per share.