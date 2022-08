Why Semler Scientific Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ: SMLR) are skyrocketing today, up by 19.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. The big gain came after the healthcare technology company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday.Semler reported Q2 revenue of $14.8 million, up 4% year over year and slightly above Wall Street estimates. The company posted earnings of $4.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. While this was lower than Semler's results from the prior-year period, it easily topped the consensus earnings estimate of $0.40 per share.Investors needed some good news from Semler. The healthcare stock had plunged 64% year to date prior to today's jump. But Semler's Q2 update was just what the doctor ordered.Continue reading