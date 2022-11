Why SEMrush Stock Fell This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR) were pulling back this week after the ad-targeting software company posted in-line results in its third-quarter earnings report, but offered disappointing guidance.As of Thursday's close, the stock was down 24.5% for the week.Shares of SEMrush fell every day this week as investors seem to be questioning the company's valuation in the wake of the latest earnings report and after the Federal Reserve said that a pivot on interest rate hikes in the near term was unlikely.Continue reading